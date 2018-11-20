Ledecky, Murphy big winners at USA Swimming's Golden Goggles

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Ledecky was honored as the top female swimmer for the sixth straight year, while Ryan Murphy took home three prizes at USA Swimming's Golden Goggles awards.

Ledecky and Murphy were honored Monday night for their performances at 2018's biggest meet, the Pan Pacific Championships.

The 21-year-old Ledecky won five medals at Pan Pacs , including repeat gold-medal performances in the 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle events. Also this year, Ledecky lowered her own world record in the 1,500 free at a meet in Indianapolis.

Murphy was the big winner with three Golden Goggles awards : male athlete of the year, male race of the year for his 100 backstroke victory at Pan Pacs and relay performance of the year for his part on the winning 4x100 medley relay team in Tokyo.

___

