Late steal and layup lifts Pacific over CSU Northridge 79-77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon McGhee stole it from Darius Brown II with 5 seconds left and passed it ahead to Roberto Gallinat for the winning layup to help Pacific beat CSU Northridge 79-77 on Sunday.

Brown missed a half-court attempt at the buzzer for CSU Northridge (3-7) and the Tigers (9-4) held on for their fourth straight win.

Gallinat, who finished with 22 points, was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 32.2 seconds left and made all three free throws to make it 77-all.

Anthony Townes led the Tigers with 24 points and Lafayette Dorsey scored 11.

Pacific had its largest deficit at 63-54 in the middle of the second half and rallied with a 15-2 run to lead 69-65 with 5:37 left. The Tigers held that lead until Rodney Henderson Jr. hit a 3-pointer and followed with a 4-point play to give CSUN a 75-72 lead with 1:47 left.

Lamine Diane had 23 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Matadors. Henderson added 17 points, and Terrell Gomez and Brown scored 11 each.