Lakers sign forward Jeffrey Carroll after Summer League

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Jeffrey Carroll.

The team announced the move Thursday.

Carroll played in six Las Vegas Summer League games for the team, averaging 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in nine minutes.

Carroll averaged 12.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 118 career games at Oklahoma State. As a senior last season, he averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.