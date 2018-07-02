LEADING OFF: Will July be a hit or miss for MLB batters?

















Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper (34) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 3-2. Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper (34) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 3-2. Photo: Laurence Kesterson, AP Image 2 of 5 Tampa Bay Rays' Mallex Smith flips his helmet after striking out against Houston Astros' Charlie Morton with two men on base to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 1, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less Tampa Bay Rays' Mallex Smith flips his helmet after striking out against Houston Astros' Charlie Morton with two men on base to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 1, 2018, in St. Petersburg, ... more Photo: Steve Nesius, AP Image 3 of 5 Pittsburgh Pirates' Corey Dickerson watches his home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, July 1, 2018, in San Diego. Pittsburgh Pirates' Corey Dickerson watches his home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, July 1, 2018, in San Diego. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Image 4 of 5 Cincinnati Reds' Michael Lorenzen (21) runs home to celebrate with Tucker Barnhart (16), Billy Hamilton (6), and Adam Duvall (23) after hitting a grand slam off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jacob Barnes in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Cincinnati. less Cincinnati Reds' Michael Lorenzen (21) runs home to celebrate with Tucker Barnhart (16), Billy Hamilton (6), and Adam Duvall (23) after hitting a grand slam off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jacob Barnes in ... more Photo: John Minchillo, AP Image 5 of 5 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez works against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Seattle. Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez works against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Seattle. Photo: John Froschauer, AP LEADING OFF: Will July be a hit or miss for MLB batters? 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Here's a look at what's happening around the majors today:

SWING OR MISS?

Many hitters got off to a smashing start in July as Cleveland socked 11 doubles, Baltimore homered four times and the Cubs combined with Minnesota for 21 runs at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Now, we'll see if the trend continues as the weather heats up and the balls fly.

June marked the second time in three months that strikeouts exceeded hits in the major leagues, a pattern that had never occurred until this year. About halfway through the season, there had been 21,090 strikeouts and 20,671 hits.

SLAMMIN'

The Reds try to keep socking grand slams when the White Sox come to Great American Ball Park. Cincinnati leads the majors with nine slams and has already tied the single-season franchise record set in 2002.

Jose Peraza hit one Sunday, and pitchers Mike Lorenzen and Anthony DeSclafani recently connected. Eight different Reds have hit grand slams — Adam Duvall is the only player with two.

James Shields, who twice has led the league in homers allowed, starts for Chicago.

MOTOWN MEMORIES

Washington ace Max Scherzer (10-4, 2.04 ERA) will face ex-Detroit teammate Rick Porcello (9-3, 3.60 ERA) in a matchup of former Cy Young Award winners when the Boston Red Sox visit Nationals Park.

HE'S BACK

Shortstop Jorge Polanco is set to rejoin the Twins after serving an 80-game drug suspension. He went 8 for 19 in six rehab games at Triple-A and Class A, and will report to the big league club for the series opener at Milwaukee. The 24-year-old Polanco was a key contributor last season when the Twins earned an AL wild-card spot.

SEATTLE SLOW

The Mariners plan to monitor Felix Hernandez and his back stiffness over the next few days. Hernandez pitched five innings Saturday night and earned the victory over Kansas City, but struggled with back pain and wasn't able to sit down in the dugout between innings. The six-time All-Star is 8-6 with a 5.11 ERA in 18 starts this season.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball