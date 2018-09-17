LEADING OFF: NL West showdown, Cards-Braves, Cubs slumping

Colorado Rockies left fielder David Dahl (26), center fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (5) celebrate a victory over the San Francisco Giants after a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. less Colorado Rockies left fielder David Dahl (26), center fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (5) celebrate a victory over the San Francisco Giants after a baseball game in San ... more Photo: Scot Tucker, AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig (66) watches his third home run of the game a three-run homer against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. less Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig (66) watches his third home run of the game a three-run homer against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Busch Stadium ... more Photo: Bill Boyce, AP

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in St. Louis. St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in St. Louis. Photo: Scott Kane, AP

Atlanta Braves batter Freddie Freeman follows his ball as he lines out to left field against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. The Nationals defeated the Braves, 6-4. less Atlanta Braves batter Freddie Freeman follows his ball as he lines out to left field against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. The Nationals ... more Photo: Tami Chappell, AP

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo throws his helmet after striking out against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo throws his helmet after striking out against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo: Jim Young, AP

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits a sacrifice fly that scored Rafael Devers during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits a sacrifice fly that scored Rafael Devers during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts cannot reach a three-run home run from New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts cannot reach a three-run home run from New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP











A look at what's happening around the majors today:

FINAL COUNTDOWN

With the Rockies a half-game ahead of the Dodgers for the NL West lead, the teams begin their final series of the regular season. Jon Gray (11-7) pitches the opener of a three-game set at Dodger Stadium against Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-3). Gray is 4-0 in 11 starts since returning from the minors. After getting shut out on consecutive days, the Rockies ended their longest scoring drought of the year during a 3-2 win Sunday in San Francisco. Colorado is 41-34 on the road this season, and one more victory will break the franchise record for wins away from Coors Field.

HUNT FOR OCTOBER

It's a potential playoff preview and a matchup of All-Star pitchers when Miles Mikolas (15-4) and the Cardinals visit first-place Atlanta. Mike Foltynewicz (11-9) starts for the Braves, who lead second-place Philadelphia by 6½ games in the NL East. Atlanta's magic number is eight to win its first NL East title in five years. But the Braves have been struggling at home, where they have lost eight of 11 and are 38-36 overall. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said third baseman Johan Camargo should be back in the lineup after missing four games with left groin tightness.

SILENT STICKS

Leading the NL Central by 2½ games over Milwaukee, the Cubs hope to get their slumping bats going when they face left-hander Patrick Corbin (11-5, 3.05 ERA) in Arizona. Chasing its third consecutive division championship, Chicago scored only five runs in a three-game home series against last-place Cincinnati over the weekend. The Cubs have totaled 15 runs in their past seven games. "We have to do better than one run somehow," manager Joe Maddon said. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber (back) has missed six games in a row and didn't accompany the team to Arizona.

REST UP

Mookie Betts and the major league-leading Red Sox get a day off before their first chance to clinch a third straight AL East crown. Boston can wrap up the division title at Yankee Stadium for the second time in three seasons, needing only one win during a three-game series that opens Tuesday afternoon. Betts, a contender for AL MVP, left Sunday's win over the Mets after hurting his left side making a throw to home plate. He said the injury is minor and he'll be in the lineup Tuesday. The Yankees hold a 1½-game lead over Oakland for the top AL wild card. New York manager Aaron Boone said star slugger Aaron Judge could return to the lineup against Boston.

