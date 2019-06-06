LEADING OFF: Health scare for Carrasco, Canó injured again

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:

HEALTH SCARE

Already missing two members of their rotation, the Cleveland Indians are going to be without starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco indefinitely because of a recently diagnosed blood condition. The team said Carrasco had been feeling lethargic for weeks, and he is taking a leave of absence to "explore the optimal treatment and recovery options." The Indians gave no specifics on Carrasco's disorder and said any further details will be released at the discretion of him and his family. But they said in a statement they expect the right-hander back at some point this season.

The 32-year-old Carrasco had been scheduled to start Wednesday against Minnesota before he was placed on the injured list. He is the third Indians starter sidelined this season. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber has been out for more than month with a broken right arm, and Mike Clevinger is nearing a return after being out since early April with a strained back muscle.

THAT WAS QUICK

Robinson Canó will be evaluated again after his return to the New York Mets' lineup lasted all of four innings. The 36-year-old second baseman was pulled from a 7-0 win Wednesday night against San Francisco hours after coming off the injured list. He limped off with left quadriceps tightness two weeks after initially straining the muscle. Canó doesn't think he'll need to go back on the IL. "It's just got tightness," he said. "Nothing else." Acquired from Seattle last offseason, Canó is hitting .238 with three homers and 14 RBIs.

BACK IN THE SWING

Rafael Devers and the World Series champion Boston Red Sox have won three straight, scoring eight runs in each game. They'll go for a three-game sweep at last-place Kansas City (19-42), which has dropped five in a row. Boston has homered in 22 of its last 25 games. "We did a lot of good things offensively," manager Alex Cora said after Chris Sale struck out 12 in a three-hit shutout Wednesday night, "but we can still be better."

OVERCOMING OBSTACLES

Despite all their bullpen problems, the Washington Nationals will try for a season-best fifth consecutive victory when they open a four-game series in San Diego. Patrick Corbin (5-3, 3.46 ERA) looks to bounce back from his worst start of the season last Friday in Cincinnati. The $140 million lefty went 6-7 in 14 starts and five relief appearances against the Padres for NL West rival Arizona. Joey Lucchesi (4-3, 3.96) is up for San Diego.

