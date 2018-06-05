LEADING OFF: Bumgarner makes season debut, are Phils shifty?





San Francisco Giants celebrate their 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Giants' victory completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Phillies. Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) reacts after giving up an infield single to San Francisco Giants Alen Henson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Giants won 6-1.

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

WELCOME BACK

Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner makes his season debut, more than two months after a line drive broke the pinkie on his pitching hand in a spring training game. The ace rejoins a San Francisco team that has hovered around .500, but has won four in a row and is right in the middle of an NL West race where no one has seized control. Bumgarner struck out 15 in 8 1/3 innings of two minor league outings. Manager Bruce Bochy says the 2014 World Series MVP can throw "90 or so" pitches for this home start against the division-leading Diamondbacks.

WHO'S WHERE?

We'll see if Jake Arrieta's critical comments about Philadelphia's defensive positioning have any effect. The star pitcher called his team "the worst in the league with shifts" after Sunday's loss at San Francisco. Now 2-5 on a 10-game road trip, the Phillies open a series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

HITLESS WONDER

Rays right-hander Nathan Eovaldi tries to duplicate what he did last week in his season debut. Pitching in the big leagues for the first time since recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, Eovaldi threw six no-hit innings against the A's before being pulled. He starts in Washington against two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who's 9-1 and leads the majors with 120 strikeouts.

HE MAY CONTINUE

Mariners lefty James Paxton was 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA in May, including a no-hitter at Toronto. He makes his first start in June, facing Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel (3-7, 3.65) at Minute Maid Park.

ON DECK

All-Star catcher Yadier Molina is expected to return to the lineup when St. Louis hosts Miami. He's been out since being hit in the groin by a foul tip on May 5, an injury that required surgery.

SMOOTH

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber (8-2, 2.02 ERA) has opened the season with 12 consecutive quality starts, the longest such streak for an Indians pitcher in 100 years. He'll try to extend the string at home against Milwaukee. Manager Terry Francona said the team expects to activate outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall for the game — he's been out since April 8 because of a strained right calf.

START TIME

Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright makes his first start of the season, facing the Tigers at Fenway Park. He's pitched six times in relief, compiling a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings. Boston manager Alex Cora will push back the rest of its rotation by a day for extra rest.

SOUND FAMILIAR?

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier is expected to come off the disabled list to face Baltimore, which has lost seven straight. He's has been out since early May with a hamstring injury. The Mets have since hired Colin Cosell — grandson of famed sportscaster Howard Cosell — as one of their two new PA announcers at Citi Field. The late Cosell was known for his boxing call of "Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier!" Colin plans to honor his grandpop by pronouncing Todd Frazier's last name exactly the same punched-up way — with Todd's OK.