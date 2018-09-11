LB Mark Barron inactive for Rams vs. Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron is inactive for the season opener against the Oakland Raiders with an Achilles tendon injury.

Ramik Wilson is expected to start in Barron's place Monday night.

The other inactive players for the Rams are quarterback Brandon Allen, running backs Justin Davis and John Kelly, linebacker Trevon Young, and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Tanzel Smart.

The Raiders held running back DeAndre Washington out with a knee injury and defensive tackle Brian Price with a hamstring injury. The other inactive players are receiver Brandon LaFell, cornerback Nick Nelson, offensive linemen Justin Murray and T.J. Clemmings, and defensive end Tank Carradine.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL