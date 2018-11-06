LA Lakers sign C Tyson Chandler after buyout from Suns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran center Tyson Chandler has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers two days after reaching a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers announced the signing Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Chandler will provide needed frontcourt depth for the Lakers, who have relied on JaVale McGee and undersized forwards to guard big men during their 4-6 start to the season.

Chandler is joining his seventh team early in his 18th NBA season. He spent the previous three years with Phoenix, and he averaged 6.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season.

A California native, Chandler attended Dominguez High School in Compton before going pro. He was the second pick in the 2001 draft by the Clippers, who traded his rights to Chicago.

