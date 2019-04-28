Kosgei wins women's race in London Marathon

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei wins the women's race at the 39th London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

LONDON (AP) — Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the women's race in the London Marathon on Sunday, beating compatriot and defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot by almost two minutes on a blustery day in the British capital.

The 25-year-old Kosgei bettered her second-place finish in last year's race by running the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course in 2 hours, 18 minutes, 20 seconds. It was her second win in the World Marathon Majors, after victory in Chicago last year.

Cheruiyot finished in a time of 2:20:14 and Roza Dereje of Ethiopia was third, 37 seconds further back.

