Kohl lifts Central Connecticut over Robert Morris 77-68

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Kohl had 23 points as Central Connecticut beat Robert Morris 77-68 on Saturday.

Kohl also had seven turnovers but only five assists.

Joe Hugley had 15 points and seven rebounds for Central Connecticut (11-14, 5-7 Northeast Conference). Ian Krishnan added 14 points. Deion Bute had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the visiting team.

Malik Petteway had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials (13-12, 8-4). Josh Williams added 12 points. Dante Treacy had 10 points.

The Blue Devils evened the season series against the Colonials with the win. Robert Morris defeated Central Connecticut 70-59 on Jan. 21. Central Connecticut matches up against Wagner on the road on Thursday. Robert Morris plays Mount St. Mary's on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com