Kohl, Bute lead Central Connecticut over Mount St. Mary's

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Tyler Kohl had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on Saturday and Central Connecticut closed the game with six straight points to beat Mount St. Mary's 77-68.

Deion Bute added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 boards for the Blue Devils (8-9, 2-2 Northeast Conference).

Central Connecticut made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 1:30 while the Mountaineers (3-14, 0-4) missed their final five field goal attempts, all from behind the arc.

The Mount led by 16 in the first half and stayed in front for the first 34 minutes until the Blue Devils took the lead during a 14-1 run. Ian Krishnan, who finished with 13 points, gave Central Connecticut the lead for good with a pair of free throws at 62-60 and capped the run with a 3-pointer for a five-point lead.

Omar Habwe led the Mountaineers with 17 points and Jalen Gibbs added 14.