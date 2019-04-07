Ko takes 1-shot lead over Kim into ANA Inspiration finale

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jin Young Ko turned a four-stroke deficit into a five-stroke lead in 10 holes at the ANA Inspiration. She nearly gave it all back, setting up a final-round shootout in the first major championship of the golf season.

Ko ended up with a one-shot advantage over second-round leader In-Kyung Kim, shooting a 4-under 68 in unexpected calm conditions Saturday at Mission Hills to reach 8-under 208.

Kim birdied the par-5 18th for a 73, giving herself a chance to win the event seven years after missing a 14-inch putt on the final hole of regulation and losing to Sun Young Yoo on the first hole of a playoff.

Mi Hyang Lee and Danielle Kang were 5 under. Lee had a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th in a 68. Kang shot 70.

