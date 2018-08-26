Kevin Sutherland shoots 60 to take Boeing Classic lead

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Kevin Sutherland shot a 12-under 60 on Saturday in the Boeing Classic, birdieing the final four holes to finish a stroke off his own PGA Tour Champions record.

Needing an eagle on the par-5 18th for another 59, Sutherland made a birdie after missing the green with a 3-iron approach. He was tied for the lead with Ken Tanigawa at 14-under 130.

In 2014, Sutherland became the only player to break 60 in the history of the 50-and-over tour, shooting a 13-under 59 — with a closing bogey — in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

On Saturday at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Sutherland played the back nine in 7-under 29, also birdieing Nos. 10, 12 and 13. He opened with three pars in cold conditions, then birdied No. 4 and Nos. 6-9.

Tanigawa shot 64, closing with a birdie in a back-nine 30.