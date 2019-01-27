Kenyan Ezekiel Kipsang wins marathon debut in Miami

Ezekiel Kipsang, of Canada, crosses the finish line of the men's division during the annual Miami Marathon race, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Miami. Ezekiel Kipsang, of Canada, crosses the finish line of the men's division during the annual Miami Marathon race, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Miami. Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Kenyan Ezekiel Kipsang wins marathon debut in Miami 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — Ezekiel Kipsang is one for one in marathons.

The 22-year-old Kenyan, who lives in Ottawa, Ontario, won the Miami Marathon, running the distance for the first time Sunday. He finished in 2 hours, 16 minutes, 34 seconds to beat runner-up Jacob Chemtai of Kenya by nearly 2 1/2 minutes.

Kate Landau of Tacoma, Washington, overcame leg cramps and nausea to win the women's race with a time of 2:37:45. Mary Akor of Hawthorne, California, was a distant second in 2:45:55.

More than 20,000 runners in the marathon and half marathon ran in humid, windy weather.