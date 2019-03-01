Jordan lifts St. Francis (NY) over Bryant 74-66

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Jordan had 14 points as St. Francis (NY) beat Bryant 74-66 on Thursday night.

Glenn Sanabria had 14 points for St. Francis (NY) (17-13, 9-8 Northeast Conference). Deniz Celen added 11 points and five assists. Keon Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Adam Grant had 31 points for the Bulldogs (10-18, 7-10). Juan Cardenas added 11 points and four blocks.

The Terriers evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Bryant defeated St. Francis (NY) 76-66 on Jan. 3. St. Francis (NY) finishes out the regular season against Mount St. Mary's at home on Saturday. Bryant finishes out the regular season against Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Saturday.

