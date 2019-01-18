Joiner's free throws lift CSU Bakersfield over UMKC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner made three free throws with 0.2 seconds on the clock and CSU Bakersfield defeated UMKC 74-73 in a wild finish on Thursday night.

UMKC's Brandon McKissic drained a 3-pointer for a 73-71 lead with 41 seconds remaining. After CSUB missed a 3-pointer, McKissic got the rebound with 23 seconds to go. At 10 seconds, UMKC's Xavier Bishop was fouled and missed both free throws. At the other end, McKissic blocked Joiner's attempt at a winning 3-pointer but was whistled for a shooting foul. Joiner made all three from the line to cap a 16-point game.

Justin Edler-Davis also scored 16 points and he grabbed eight rebounds for the Roadrunners (12-6, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference), who are undefeated at home through seven games. CSUB has won 9 of its last 11 overall.

Xavier Bishop scored 19 points and McKissic added 13 for the Kangaroos (7-11, 2-1). Marvin Nesbitt had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Bakersfield remains tied with Grand Canyon for the conference lead at 4-1. New Mexico State (3-1) and UMKC also have one loss.