Jets sign TE Brown, re-sign TE Tomlinson and OL Qvale

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed tight end Daniel Brown and re-signed tight end Eric Tomlinson and offensive lineman Brent Qvale.

Brown has 35 catches for 317 yards and one touchdown in four NFL seasons. He was a key special teams contributor for Chicago, where he played the past three seasons. Brown has also spent time with Baltimore, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015.

The Jets brought Tomlinson back after not tendering him as a restricted free agent last week. He has 16 catches for 193 yards and one TD in three seasons with New York while establishing himself as a key blocker on offense and special teams. He missed the final game of last season when he needed surgery after dropping a weight on his foot during a workout.

Qvale (KWAH-lee) has been a versatile backup on New York's offensive line the past five seasons.

___

