Jets activate Elijah McGuire, Rontez Miles

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have activated running back Elijah McGuire from the short-term injured reserve list and safety Rontez Miles from the physically unable to perform list.

The team also announced Friday it has waived running back De'Angelo Henderson and safety Ibraheim Campbell to make room on the roster for McGuire and Miles.

McGuire was sidelined since early in training camp when he broke a foot. He was eligible to come off IR this weekend after sitting out the first eight games. McGuire was a sixth-round draft pick out of Louisiana-Lafayette last year and should help boost the Jets' struggling running game. He had 315 yards rushing and a touchdown as a rookie, along with 17 catches for 177 yards and a TD.

Miles is a standout on special teams. He's in his sixth NFL season, all with the Jets.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL