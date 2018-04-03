Jets-Senators Sums

Winnipeg 3 2 1—6 Ottawa 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp 7 (Trouba, Lowry), 2:42. 2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 7 (Lowry, Copp), 11:36. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 21 (Scheifele, Connor), 11:57. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 8 (Karlsson, Duchene), 18:26. Penalties_None.

Second Period_5, Ottawa, Duchene 25 (Hoffman, Karlsson), 1:28 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Tanev 8, 6:25 (sh). 7, Ottawa, Chabot 9 (Hoffman, White), 11:58. 8, Winnipeg, Wheeler 22 (Scheifele), 12:46. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (delay of game), 0:57; Wheeler, WPG, (cross checking), 6:15; Paajarvi, OTT, (tripping), 8:40; Winnipeg bench, served by Perreault (too many men on the ice), 18:24.

Third Period_9, Ottawa, Wolanin 1 (Hoffman, Dzingel), 4:47. 10, Winnipeg, Perreault 17 (Ehlers, Myers), 14:38 (pp). 11, Ottawa, Duchene 26 (Karlsson, Chabot), 18:55 (pp). Penalties_Pyatt, OTT, (hooking), 1:17; Ottawa bench, served by Ryan (delay of game), 12:58; Chiarot, WPG, (hooking), 17:15; Trouba, WPG, (delay of game), 17:34; Myers, WPG, (roughing), 18:10; Pageau, OTT, (roughing), 18:10; Ryan, OTT, (roughing), 18:10; Myers, WPG, (cross checking), 18:10.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 13-13-14_40. Ottawa 11-13-13_37.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 3; Ottawa 2 of 5.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 42-11-9 (37 shots-32 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 22-24-6 (40-34).

A_17,122 (18,572). T_2:45.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.