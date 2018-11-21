Jets QB Darnold suits up for practice, but sits out again

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold suited up for practice for the first time since injuring his right foot, but did not participate in team drills as he continues to recover.

Coach Todd Bowles says Darnold is progressing, but is uncertain to play Sunday against New England.

Darnold was injured at Miami on Nov. 4 and sat out the Jets' previous game against Buffalo on Nov. 11. Josh McCown started in his place and would do so again if Darnold is unable to play.

Darnold was in sweats during the past few practices before Wednesday, but appeared to have no restrictions during light warmups. He did not throw a pass during the 30-minute window the media is allowed to watch.

The No. 3 overall draft pick leads the NFL with a league-leading 14 interceptions and threw just two touchdown passes with seven INTs in the three games before the injury.

