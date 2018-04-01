Jets-Maple Leafs Sums

Winnipeg 0 3 0—3 Toronto 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Kapanen, TOR, (hooking), 4:31; Wheeler, WPG, (high sticking), 5:01.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Marleau 26 (Gardiner, Matthews), 2:02 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 6 (Ehlers, Trouba), 8:30. 3, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 7 (Wheeler, Stastny), 9:40 (pp). 4, Winnipeg, Copp 6 (Lowry, Tanev), 17:24. Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (holding), 1:42; Gardiner, TOR, (cross checking), 8:57; Perreault, WPG, (hooking), 12:03.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Winnipeg bench, served by Perreault (too many men on the ice), 9:48; Hainsey, TOR, (holding), 18:53.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-12-7_29. Toronto 10-9-10_29.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 3; Toronto 1 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 41-11-9 (29 shots-28 saves). Toronto, McElhinney 10-5-1 (29-26).

A_19,101 (18,819). T_2:30.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Steve Miller.