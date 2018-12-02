Jets-Devils Sums

Winnipeg 0 1 2 1—4 New Jersey 1 0 2 0—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Johansson 5 (Bratt), 6:45. Penalties_Little, WPG, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:48; Severson, NJ, (cross checking), 12:48; Morrissey, WPG, (hooking), 13:00; Connor, WPG, (slashing), 19:26.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 14 (Wheeler), 4:25. Penalties_Vatanen, NJ, (tripping), 14:29.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 2 (Perreault, Roslovic), 10:32. 4, Winnipeg, Copp 2 (Appleton, Lowry), 13:21. 5, New Jersey, Bratt 3 (Zacha, Severson), 15:41 (pp). 6, New Jersey, Hall 8 (Palmieri, Hischier), 18:04. Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (holding), 13:57.

Overtime_7, Winnipeg, Scheifele 15, 4:43. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-13-11-6_38. New Jersey 14-14-10-1_39.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; New Jersey 1 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 5-1-1 (39 shots-36 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 9-6-5 (38-34).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:46.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kory Nagy.