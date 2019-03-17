Jesse Gonzalez replaces Zack Steffen on US roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been dropped from the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Ecuador and Chile, replaced by Dallas' Jesse Gonzalez.

Steffen, who started the first two matches under new U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, played in the Crew's 1-0 win over Dallas on Saturday night. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Steffen has a minor right knee injury.

The 23-year-old Gonzalez has trained with the U.S. team in a pair of camps but not made his debut. The Mexican-American made a one-time change of affiliation in 2017 and was on the U.S. roster for the knockout phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He also was on the roster for the November 2017 exhibition at Portugal, the first game after interim coach Dave Saracan replaced Bruce Arena following the Americans' failure to qualify for the World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports