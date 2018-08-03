Jerry Smith shoots 64, leads by 2 at 3M Championship

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Jerry Smith made three late birdies to shoot a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Friday and take a two-shot lead at the 3M Championship.

Smith started on the back nine at the TPC Twin Cities and birdied three of four holes around the turn. He added three straight birdies on Nos. 6-8. His best finish this year is seventh at the Boca Raton Championship in February, his only top-10 of the season.

Kenny Perry, Lee Janzen, Peter Lonard and Glen Day were two strokes back. None of the four has won this season. Lonard, who was added to the field on Tuesday, made a hole-in-one on the 177-yard fourth. Janzen and Perry eagled the par-5 18th.

The event could provide an opportunity for a breakthrough victory because many of the tour's top players — including Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly and David Toms — are skipping the tournament after last week's Senior British Open at St. Andrews.

After 26 years, the tournament will be replaced at the TPC Twin Cities by the PGA Tour's 3M Open next July.