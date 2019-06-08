Jay Bruce's 2-run homer leads Phillies over Reds 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin threw 6 1/3 sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Friday night.

Bruce already has four homers in four games with the NL East-leading Phillies after hitting 14 for Seattle before he was acquired in a trade last week.

Joey Votto hit a solo shot for the Reds, who have dropped four of five.

Eflin (6-5) gave up two runs — one earned — and four hits. An injury-depleted bullpen missing seven relievers got eight outs, with Hector Neris finishing for his 13th save in 13 tries.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle (2-6) cruised through the first four innings. But J.T. Realmuto led off the fifth with a single and Bruce followed with an opposite-field shot to left-center to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead.

Scott Kingery then singled and later scored when catcher Tucker Barnhart tried to pick him off third and made a wild throw for an error.

The Phillies got an insurance run in the eighth on a throwing error by shortstop Jose Peraza trying to complete a double play. Cesar Hernandez and Bryce Harper hit consecutive singles before Jean Segura's grounder to second base turned into a run.

Votto hit an opposite-field homer to left to give the Reds the lead in the first. Jose Iglesias' RBI single in the sixth cut it to 3-2.

Mahle allowed three runs — two earned — and four hits in five innings.

NEW SETUP MAN

Vince Velasquez, a converted starter, fanned two in a perfect eighth for the Phillies. Velasquez began the season in the rotation but moved to the bullpen after six mostly ineffective starts.

ROSTER MOVES

The Phillies recalled lefty Ranger Suarez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and sent righty Yacksel Rios down.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: INF Alex Blandino played in his fourth rehab game at Triple-A Louisville. He's returning from right knee surgery last July.

Phillies: RHP Seranthony Dominguez was placed on the 10-day injury list with a right ulnar collateral ligament injury. ... CF Adam Haseley was scratched from the lineup because of soreness in his left hip flexor.

UP NEXT

RHP Tanner Roark (4-4, 3.47 ERA) starts for the Reds and RHP Nick Pivetta (3-1, 6.14) goes for the Phillies on Saturday afternoon.

