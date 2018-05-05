Photo: Jason E. Miczek, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close

Image 1 of 7 Jason Day, of Australia, watches his shot on the second hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018. Jason Day, of Australia, watches his shot on the second hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 4, 2018. Photo: Jason E. Miczek, AP

Image 2 of 7 Peter Uihlein chips to the 18th hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018. Peter Uihlein chips to the 18th hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018. Photo: Chuck Burton, AP

Image 3 of 7 Tiger Woods hits to the second hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018. Tiger Woods hits to the second hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018. Photo: Chuck Burton, AP

Image 4 of 7 Tiger Woods waves to the crowd after making a birdie putt on the fifth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018. Tiger Woods waves to the crowd after making a birdie putt on the fifth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018. Photo: Chuck Burton, AP

Image 5 of 7 Phil Mickelson hits from a sand trap on the first hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018. Phil Mickelson hits from a sand trap on the first hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018. Photo: Chuck Burton, AP

Image 6 of 7 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves to the crowd after making a putt on the first hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 5, 2018. less Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves to the crowd after making a putt on the first hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., ... more Photo: Chuck Burton, AP