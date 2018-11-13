James, Calixte lead Oklahoma past UTSA 87-67

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christian James scored 24 points, Aaron Calixte had 18 and Oklahoma overcame an early challenge to beat UTSA 87-67 on Monday night.

The Sooners (2-0) closed the game on a 39-15 run to remain unbeaten following their second road contest.

Oklahoma coach Lonnie Kruger battled former Sooner assistant Steve Henson, who is in his third season leading UTSA.

Keaton Wallace scored 16 points and Giovanni De Nicolao had 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (0-2).

The game was a series of big runs with Oklahoma opening and closing the game in dominating fashion.

UTSA missed its first 16 shots and committed five turnovers in falling behind 7-0 in the opening seven minutes. The Roadrunners first basket came eight minutes into the game on a layup by Adrian Rodriguez.

The Sooners didn't fare much better, opening 4 for 17. The offensive struggles enabled the Roadrunners to tie it at 26 on Rodriguez's hook shot. Oklahoma closed the second half on an 11-1 run.

UTSA responded by opening the second half on a 19-6 run to take its first lead at 48-46 on De Nicolao's shot.

The Roadrunners were unable to maintain the pace, closing the game as they began by missing shots. UTSA closed the game shooting 3 for 12.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners got the early challenge they wanted after a blowout victory in its season opener. Oklahoma spent the weekend in San Antonio, taking in a Spurs game and bonding in preparation for a hectic close to the year.

UTSA: The Roadrunners kept pace with the Sooners until midway through the second half when they struggled to make a shot. After a one-point loss in its season opener, a blowout victory was not any better for the young Roadrunners.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma plays at home for the first time this season when it hosts Wofford on Sunday. The Sooners opened the season with two road games for the first time since 1938.

UTSA travels to take on Oklahoma State on Wednesday in its second straight game against a Big 12 opponent.