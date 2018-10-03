Jackson only starting pitcher on A's wild-card roster

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Edwin Jackson throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Seattle. Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Edwin Jackson throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Seattle. Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP

The Oakland Athletics warm up during a baseball team workout in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The Athletics play the New York Yankees in an American League wildcard game on Wednesday. The Oakland Athletics warm up during a baseball team workout in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The Athletics play the New York Yankees in an American League wildcard game on Wednesday. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Jackson is the only starting pitcher included on the Oakland Athletics' roster for their AL wild-card game against the New York Yankees.

Right-hander Liam Hendriks will be on the mound for the start of Wednesday night's game, and A's manager Bob Melvin would not say who will follow.

His bullpen includes just one left-hander, Ryan Buchter. The righties in addition to Jackson are closer Blake Treinen, Lou Trivino, Jeurys Familia, Shawn Kelley, Emilio Pagan, Yusmeiro Petit, Fernando Rodney and J.B. Wendelken.

Mike Fiers, among Oakland's few healthy starting pitchers, was left off and if the A's advance would be in position to start an AL Division Series opener at Boston on Friday. When the A's had him make his first relief appearance of the season, on Friday at the Los Angeles Angels, Fiers replaced Trivino in the second and allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Teams may change rosters after each round.

First baseman Greg Bird was left off the Yankees' roster following a season-long slump, and right-hander Jonathan Holder was picked for the 10th and final pitching spot over left-hander Stephen Tarpley.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone carried three backup catchers, including Kyle Higashioka in addition to starter Gary Sanchez and backup Austin Romine.

Backup infielders include Neil Walker, Adeiny Hechavarria and Tyler Wade.

