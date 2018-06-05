Islanders fire GM Snow, coach Weight, Lamoriello is new GM

NEW YORK (AP) — Islanders president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello has fired general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight and named himself the team's new GM.

Lamoriello announced the shake-up Tuesday, two weeks after leaving Toronto for New York and assuming what ownership called "full authority over all hockey matters." Lamoriello will begin the search for a new coach immediately.

The Islanders missed the playoffs eight times in Snow's 12 years as general manager, including the past two seasons. Snow had four years left on his contract.

Weight recently finished his first full season as coach after replacing Jack Capuano in January 2017.

The latest front-office development comes with the Islanders at a crossroads this summer as face of the franchise John Tavares can become a free agent July 1.

___

