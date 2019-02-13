https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Islanders-Sabres-Sum-13612013.php
Islanders-Sabres Sum
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|0—1
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 34 (Eichel), 16:25. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 13 (Clutterbuck, Martin), 19:37.
Second Period_3, Buffalo, Pominville 13 (Eichel), 6:49.
Third Period_4, Buffalo, Larsson 5 (Okposo, Girgensons), 17:35.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 8-7-10_25. Buffalo 5-5-12_22.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 0; Buffalo 0 of 1.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 17-9-4 (22 shots-19 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 13-5-4 (25-24).
A_16,894 (19,070). T_2:21.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Andrew Smith.
View Comments