Islanders-Panthers Sums
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|1
|0
|0—2
|Florida
|0
|0
|1
|0—1
|N.Y. Islanders won shootout 1-0.
First Period_None. Penalties_Dadonov, FLA, (high sticking), 0:48.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 25 (Dal Colle, Bailey), 1:50. Penalties_Weegar, FLA, (holding), 4:57; Hickey, NYI, (hooking), 12:54.
Third Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 29 (Montembeault, Yandle), 12:45 (pp). Penalties_Pysyk, FLA, (hooking), 4:50; Hickey, NYI, (tripping), 11:44.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 1 (Eberle NG, Barzal NG, Bailey NG, Nelson G), Florida 0 (Huberdeau NG, Barkov NG, Vatrano NG, Trocheck NG).
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 17-8-7-4_36. Florida 4-12-11-3_30.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 2.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 23-14-2 (30 shots-29 saves). Florida, Montembeault 4-3-2 (36-35).
A_13,775 (19,250). T_2:53.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Greg Devorski.