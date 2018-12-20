Ingles, Gobert help Jazz edge Warriors 108-103

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joe Ingles scored 20 points while Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 108-103 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Jae Crowder score 18 points and Donovan Mitchell added 15 points on 5-of-26 shooting for the Jazz, who won their fourth straight at home.

Stephen Curry scored 32 points and Kevin Durant added 30 to lead Golden State in just its second loss in eight games.

After taking a three-point lead at halftime, the Jazz stayed in front through much of the third quarter as Ingles, Korver and Crowder combined for seven 3-pointers over the last half of the quarter.

Utah outscored Golden State 9-2 to open the fourth. Ingles finished off the run with another outside basket, giving the Jazz a 93-82 lead.

Durant cut Utah's lead to 106-103 on a 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining. He missed a potential tying basket from the corner with 39 seconds left. Andre Iguodala had a shot at another outside basket in the final seconds, but also missed. The offensive rebound went off Curry's hands and out of bounds with 2.4 seconds left.

Utah used a 10-0 run to take a 19-11 lead in the first quarter. Gobert scored on a pair of dunks and Korver made two 3-pointers to fuel the spurt.

The Warriors rallied when Curry took over in the second quarter.

Curry gave Golden State a needed spark with the rest of the team stagnating on offense. He totaled 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the quarter. Curry scored his last three baskets — a pair of layups and a 3 — to help fuel a 11-5 spurt that gave the Warriors a 48-42 lead.

Utah edged back in front 56-53 just before halftime when Ingles knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer in the corner and then stole the ball from Durant to set up a pair of free throws from Ricky Rubio.

Warriors: Durant passed Gary Payton (21,813 points) for 32nd place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He now has 21,836 points. ... Golden State held the Jazz to 39.8 percent shooting. It is the first time the Warriors lost this season after holding an opponent to under 40 percent from the field.

Jazz: Gobert grabbed eight of his 13 rebounds in the first quarter. ... Utah tallied at least 39 points off the bench for the fifth straight home game. ... The Jazz finished with 30 assists, the seventh time they have had at least 30 this season. Ricky Rubio led the way with 10 assists. Utah is 27-0 dating back to Nov. 26, 2008, when getting 30 or more assists at home.

Warriors: Host Dallas on Saturday.

Jazz: At Portland on Friday night.

