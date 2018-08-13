IndyCar leader Scott Dixon signs extension with Ganassi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — IndyCar Series leader Scott Dixon has signed a contract extension with Chip Ganassi that will likely take the four-time champion through the end of his career.

The extension announced Monday puts Dixon behind the wheel of the PNC Bank-sponsored entry and ends all speculation he'd leave Ganassi after 17 seasons to join Fernando Alonso on a new McLaren team. The McLaren entry has not been announced, but Dixon is among the top IndyCar drivers who had been targeted to team with Alonso.

It's unclear if the McLaren team will come to fruition for 2019, but Dixon will be back behind the wheel of Ganassi's No. 9 Honda.

"I have always said I have a massive amount of respect for Chip and what he's done in this sport. This is not an easy business," Dixon said. "His resume speaks for itself, and he's the type of team owner any driver would want to drive for."

Dixon's career began in 2000 with PacWest Racing, but the team ran out of money three races into the 2002 season and Dixon was picked up by Ganassi. His tenure is the longest of any Ganassi driver.

The New Zealand native has won the Indianapolis 500 and his 44 career victories trail only A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti on the all-time win list. At 38, he's leading the series in pursuit of his fifth IndyCar title.

Dixon has three wins this season and leads Alexander Rossi by 46 points in the standings with four races remaining.

"I think when you mention the name Scott Dixon, the numbers and the records start to speak for themselves," Ganassi said. "We have achieved a lot together, but there are no signs of him slowing down. He's still the guy the championship goes through, and you know you have to beat him to get on the top step. He's a driver that's always thinking about the next race and how he's going to approach it, attack it and ultimately win it."

___

