IndyCar 4-year deal to keep racing at Texas through 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Texas Motor Speedway and IndyCar have agreed on a four-year sanction agreement to keep the open-wheel series racing at the track through at least 2022.

The deal was announced Thursday. Scott Dixon won at Texas in June in the last race under the previous agreement.

IndyCar has been part of the Texas schedule each year since the track's inaugural season in 1997. The DXC Technology 600 race next June 8 will mark the 23rd consecutive year with an IndyCar race on the 1 1/2-mile oval. The track has hosted 30 series races so far, including the season finales from 1999-2004.

