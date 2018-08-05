https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Indians-4-Angels-3-13133480.php
Indians 4, Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Yng Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Upton ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Encrnco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|F.Arcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer pr-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cowart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Marte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Briceno c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Martin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|001—3
|Cleveland
|300
|001
|00x—4
E_Martin (3), Simmons (8). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Ohtani (14), Lindor (36), Kipnis (19). 3B_K.Calhoun (2). HR_J.Ramirez (33). SB_Cowart (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|McGuire L,0-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Cole
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Alvarez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Bieber W,6-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Cimber H,8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller H,6
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand S,27-32
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Cimber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by McGuire (Encarnacion), by McGuire (Kipnis), by Cimber (Briceno), by Miller (Ohtani). WP_McGuire, Hand.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Joe West.
T_3:06. A_28,993 (35,225).
