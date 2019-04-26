https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Indians-2-Astros-1-13797034.php
Indians 2, Astros 1
|Cleveland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|27
|1
|4
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|000—2
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
DP_Cleveland 2, Houston 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Houston 5. HR_L.Martin (4), Bauers (3), Springer (8). SB_Ramirez (7). CS_Altuve (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bauer W,3-1
|8
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Hand S,7-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Cole L,1-4
|7
|3
|2
|2
|3
|10
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Harris.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:40. A_24,948 (41,168).
View Comments