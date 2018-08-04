Indiana uses stellar defense to beat New York 68-55

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Candice Dupree scored 25 points and the Indiana Fever held New York without a basket in the fourth quarter to beat the Liberty Xx-xx on Saturday.

New York led 53-52 heading into the final period before going 0-for-14 from the field in the fourth. Indiana (5-23) outscored New York 17-2 in the last quarter.

The win was the second straight for the Fever), who hadn't won consecutive games since May 2017.

New York (7-20) jumped out to a quick 19-4 lead behind hot shooting from behind the arc. The Liberty hit three of their first seven shots from 3. Indiana closed to 35-31 at the half as Dupree had 11 of her points in the second quarter.

The Fever kept it close, getting within one a few times in the third quarter, but couldn't get the lead until early in the fourth quarter when Tiffany Mitchell made two free throws that gave Indiana a 54-53 advantage. That started the game-ending 16-2 run.

Tina Charles led New York with 11 points.

Liberty forward Kia Vaughn got hurt early in the third quarter when she injured her foot.

The Fever flew in Saturday morning after having their flight canceled on Friday. The team arrived in New York a few hours before tip.