Incarnate Word wins 3rd straight, beats SE Louisiana 52-34

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jon Copeland threw for 411 yards and three touchdowns as Incarnate Word won its third-straight Southland Conference game, running past Southeastern Louisiana 52-34 on Saturday.

Incarnate Word (3-2, 3-0) is off to its best conference start in its 10-year history of football. The Cardinals had their highest point production ever, topping the 48 points scored in a 63-48 loss to Sam Houston State in 2016.

Ameer King had a breakout night, rushing for 180 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Phillip Baptiste hauled in seven passes for 174 yards and two scores and Kam Williams caught six for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Southeastern Louisiana (2-4, 2-2) started fast, taking a 14-3 lead before the Cardinals scored 28 points to go up 31-21 at the break. They added two more scores after Luke Termin recovered a fumble in the end zone and Copeland hit Williams from 11 yards out to give UIW a 45-21 lead going into the final quarter.

Chason Virgil threw for 315 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a losing effort.