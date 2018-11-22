Hurricanes beat Maple Leafs 5-2 to halt Toronto streak at 4

Toronto Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri falls against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Trevor van Riemsdyk and Justin Williams scored 22 seconds apart in the first period, sending the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Curtis McElhinney made 30 saves as Carolina snapped Toronto's four-game winning streak.

Micheal Ferland scored his 11th of the season with 12:15 remaining, a power-play goal that put the Hurricanes ahead 3-1. Teuvo Teravainen assisted on the play.

Kasperi Kapanen answered for Toronto with 8:05 left, racing in to score his ninth of the season and cut the margin to 3-2. Sebastian Aho and Andre Svechnikov added empty-net goals for Carolina.

The Hurricanes (10-8-3) dominated the first period and handed Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (40 saves) his first loss in seven starts.

Toronto (15-7-0) fell to 9-2 on the road this season.

Carolina went ahead when van Riemsdyk scored his first of the season. He took a backhand swipe at the puck after a scramble in front, beating a prone Andersen at 10:56. Toronto challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld.

Jordan Staal then won a faceoff to the left of Andersen. Calvin de Haan skated in and found Williams alone in front of the net.

John Tavares scored his 14th of the season unassisted for Toronto later in the period to cut the lead to 2-1.

Carolina outshot Toronto 29-11 in the first, a record for shots in a period by the team since it relocated from Hartford in 1997. The Hurricanes needed more than 18 minutes to register a shot on goal in the second.

Carolina killed off two penalties, keeping the lead despite being outshot 12-2. The final shot total was 45-32 in favor of the Hurricanes.

NOTES: Announced attendance was 12,562. ... Tavares' goal was his 11th of the season on the road. ... Williams' goal for Carolina was his 100th with the team. He became the ninth player in NHL history to score at least 100 goals and win the Stanley Cup with two franchises. Williams scored 103 goals for the Los Angeles Kings and was part of championship teams in 2012 and 2014. He also played on Carolina's 2006 Stanley Cup-winning squad. ... Toronto entered as the least-penalized team in the NHL, and Carolina ranked second. ... Carolina activated forward Victor Rask, who missed the first 21 games with a hand injury, and sent Clark Bishop to the AHL. ... It was the first of three meetings between the teams this season. The Maple Leafs return to Raleigh on Dec. 11, and the Hurricanes visit Toronto on April 2.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Columbus on Friday.

Hurricanes: Host Florida on Friday.

