Hughes arrives from Twins and heads for Padres bullpen

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Phil Hughes has joined the San Diego and is set to start out in the bullpen.

"It will be in one- and two-inning spurts and we will see how he does," Padres manager Andy Green said Tuesday.

Hughes was acquired from Minnesota on Sunday, along with the 74th overall pick in the 2018 draft, for young catcher Janigson Villalobos.

Hughes, a 31-year-old righty, had a 6.75 ERA in seven appearances, including two starts, for the Twins this year. In his career, he's gone 88-79 over parts of 12 seasons with the Yankees and Twins.

In corresponding moves, left-hander Kyle McGrath was designated for assignment and southpaw Tyler Webb was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.