Huggins with 20 points, Fresno State routs UT Martin 93-53

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Braxton Huggins scored 20 points on six 3-pointers, leading Fresno State to its seventh-straight win, a 93-53 rout of UT Martin on Saturday night.

New Williams added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (9-2). Nate Grimes scored 14 points with six rebounds and four steals, Aguir Agau had 13 points and five rebounds and Noah Blackwell had 12 points and eight assists.

Fresno State shot 54.5 percent from the field compared to 33 percent for the Skyhawks (5-5).

The Bulldogs went ahead 18-16 on a Christian Gray layup early in the first half and never looked back, stretching it to 39-24 on a Huggins 3-pointer with 4:07 to go and they led 46-32 at the break.

Huggins, Blackwell and Sam Bittner drained 3-pointers to open the second half and Williams added a dunk to push it to 57-35 and the Bulldogs cruised from there.

Fatodd Lewis scored 12 points to lead the Skyhawks. Quintin Dove added 11 points and six rebounds.