MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres enjoyed their visit to Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey.

Hosmer homered for the second straight day, Eric Lauer got his first big league win and the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 Sunday to take two of three in the majors' first regular-season games in Mexico since 1999.

"We all realize that this series was going to be special, it's being a long time," Hosmer said.

The series finale drew 21,789, raising the three-day total to 65,116.

Four Los Angeles pitchers combined to no-hit the Padres in Friday night's opener, thrilling local fans who became Dodgers fans in the 1980s when homegrown Fernando Valenzuela became a star. The Padres also had fans cheering for them this weekend.

"They were also rooting for us," Hosmer said.

The Dodgers finished a 4-7 road trip. They also put Clayton Kershaw on the disabled list before the game with left biceps tendinitis, and the defending NL champions said their ace had returned to Los Angeles to be examined.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said it had been a rough week-plus.

"Unpredictable. Disappointing," he said. "I could come up with some other superlatives, but that's probably it."

Hosmer broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fifth off Tony Cingrani (0-2), who had relieved Ross Stripling at the start of the inning. Hosmer has five home runs this season, including three in his last five games.

Franchy Cordero added an RBI single in the seventh off Pedro Baez as the last-place Padres improved to 13-22.

Lauer (1-1) pitched six shutout innings, giving up seven hits. He struck out five and walked one. The 22-year-old lefty lost at Colorado in his major league debut on April 24 and did not get a decision when he started six days later at San Francisco.

"I was excited to get my first win," Lauer said. "The best thing was to get the win under my belt and hopefully I can l continue to build up from this."

Craig Stammen, Kirby Yates and Brad Hand followed, with Hand striking out three straight batters for his ninth save in 11 chances.

Los Angeles stranded 13 runners and went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

KEMP

Matt Kemp had two hits and is 11 for 22 with three homers and nine RBIs against the Padres this season.

NO LUCK AT HOME

Padres rookie Christian Villanueva, hoping to become the first Mexican to hit a major league home run in his country, was 0 for 12 with a walk in the series. San Diego manager Andy Green said Villanueva was trying to do too much to please the crowd.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RF Yasiel Puig (ankle) will start a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday or Tuesday and will be ready to return to the Dodgers on Wednesday, Roberts said. ... 2B Logan Forsythe (shoulder) is expected to begin his rehabilitation with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 6.00), who has not pitched since April 14 because of inflammation of the middle finger in his pitching hand, is expected to be activated from the DL to start at home Tuesday against Arizona.

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross (2-2, 3.28) starts Monday's series opener at home against Washington.

