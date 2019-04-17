Hernandez leads Blue Jays to 6-5 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-out single in the seventh inning, delivering the go-ahead hit for the second straight game, as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Tuesday.

Hernandez singled off Twins reliever Trevor Hildenberger in the top of the seventh to give Toronto a 6-4 lead. Hernandez had capitalized against Minnesota's bullpen a day earlier, too, hitting a home run in the eighth inning that gave the Blue Jays a 5-3 win Monday.

Tuesday's game ended with the Twins' C.J. Cron getting thrown out at home plate. Cron tried to score from first base on a double to left field by Byron Buxton.

Toronto has shown a knack for scoring runs late in games. The Blue Jays scored two runs in the seventh inning Tuesday, and have scored 38 runs in the seventh through ninth innings this season, compared to scoring 29 runs in the first six innings.

Minnesota tied the game in the sixth inning on Eddie Rosario's three-run homer. But the lead was short-lived after Hernandez bested Hildenberger in the seventh following.

Aaron Sanchez (2-1) allowed four runs in six innings to earn the win for Toronto. Reliever Trevor May (1-1) was charged with the loss for Minnesota.

Toronto closer Ken Giles allowed a solo homer to Marwin Gonzalez in the ninth, but held on for his fifth save of the season.

Eric Sogard made his debut as Toronto's leadoff hitter one day after being called up from Triple-A Buffalo. Sogard had three hits and scored twice.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson stumbled in the sixth inning after allowing just one hit through five. The right-hander gave up four runs in the sixth, including a two-run single by Justin Smoak.

Rosario's three-run shot in the sixth reached the second deck in right-center and tied the game at 4-4. Jorge Polanco also homered for Minnesota.

Tuesday's game drew 13,365 fans, the second-fewest in Target Field history. Monday's game against Toronto had a smaller crowd, with an announced attendance of 11,727.

TWINS RECALL DUFFEY

The Twins recalled right-handed Tyler Duffey prior to Tuesday's game and optioned left-hander Andrew Vasquez to Triple-A Rochester. Duffey appeared in 19 games for Minnesota during the 2018 season, including one start, and posted a 7.20 ERA.

Duffey pitched two scoreless innings in relief in his season debut Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Ryan Tepera (elbow) was going to throw prior to Tuesday's game to see how he felt, manager Charlie Montoyo said. Tepera is currently on the injured list and last pitched for Triple-A Buffalo in a rehab outing on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Trent Thornton is scheduled to start Wednesday against Minnesota. Thornton is looking for his first win of the season in his fourth start. He went just three innings and allowed five runs against Tampa Bay in his most recent outing.

Twins: RHP Jake Odorizzi will look to get into the win column after going 0-2 with a 6.35 ERA through three starts. Odorizzi lasted five innings just once in three starts.

