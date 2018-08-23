Henrik Norlander leads Web.com Tour Finals opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sweden's Henrik Norlander birdied the final hole for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Thursday in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Robert Streb had a 65 on Ohio State University's Scarlett Course, and five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane was another stroke back with Kramer Hickok and Denny McCarthy.

The 31-year-old Norlander played the back nine in 5-under 30, rebounding from a bogey on the par-3 17th with the birdie on the par-4 18th.

The four-event series features the top 75 players — Norlander was 32nd — from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 — Crane was 148th, McCarthy 149th, and Streb 178th — in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

The top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list — Hickok was 23rd — have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton opened with a 68. He was 59th on the Web.com money list, jumping from 107th last week with a third-place finish in Portland.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan shot 69. He was 159th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Sungjae Im, the Portland winner and Web.com regular-season money champion, had a 72. Four-time PGA Tour winner Chad Campbell shot 74. He was 129th in the FedEx Cup.