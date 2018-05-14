Hemsworth to serve as Indianapolis 500 honorary starter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Actor Chris Hemsworth will wave the green flag to start this year's Indianapolis 500.

The honorary starter might be best known to racing fans for his portrayal of former Formula One James Hunt in the movie "Rush."

But movie fans probably know Hemsworth best for his roles in the Marvel's "Avengers" series. The newest installment, "Avengers: Infinity War," recently set a box office record of $640.9 million worldwide opening weekend.

The Indianapolis 500 will be held May 27 on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's historic 2.5-mile oval. Practice begins Tuesday, with qualifying set for Saturday and Sunday.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org