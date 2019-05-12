Hamilton beats Bottas at Spanish GP for 5th Mercedes 1-2

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a third consecutive year on Sunday, securing a fifth one-two finish for Mercedes to start the Formula One season.

Hamilton's third win of the season let him take the championship lead by seven points over Bottas, who had entered the race with a one-point advantage.

Max Verstappen was third in his Red Bull, in front of Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

It was the five-time and defending champion's 76th career victory. Only Michael Schumacher has more with 91.

