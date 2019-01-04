Hall of Fame college football coach George Welsh dies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — George Welsh, who coached football at Virginia for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference's career victories leader, has died.

The school made the announcement in a release Thursday, saying Welsh's family says he died peacefully in Charlottesville on Wednesday. He was 85.

Welsh compiled a 134-86-3 record at Virginia from 1982-2000. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

A former quarterback at Navy, Welsh took over a Cavaliers program that had had just two winning seasons in 29 years. He guided Virginia to an 8-2-2 record in his third season, which ended with the school's first appearance in a bowl game. Virginia went to bowl games 11 more times during his tenure.

Welsh also coached at Navy from 1973-81, compiling a 55-46-1 record.

