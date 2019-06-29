Gurriel homers twice, Blue Jays snap skid, beat Royals 6-2

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throws to first base to put out Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 28, 2019, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throws to first base to put out Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 28, 2019, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian ... more Photo: Jon Blacker, AP Photo: Jon Blacker, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Gurriel homers twice, Blue Jays snap skid, beat Royals 6-2 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Eric Sogard hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered twice for his second straight multi-homer game and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Randal Grichuk added a two-run homer for Toronto, which won its second straight at home following a seven-game losing streak.

Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer off Danny Duffy in the sixth and added a solo shot off Wily Peralta in the eighth, the fourth multi-homer game of his career. Gurriel Jr. also homered twice in Wednesday's loss at Yankee Stadium.

He's the fourth player in Blue Jays' history with consecutive multi-homer games. The others were Josh Donaldson (2017), Edwin Encarnacion (2014), and Jesse Barfield (1983).

Gurriel Jr. has 14 homers in 125 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on May 24. He's batting .352 (44 for 125) in that span.

Sogard broke a 2-2 tie with a two-out homer to right off Duffy (3-4). The homer was Sogard's ninth, extending his career-high. Sogard began the season with 11 homers in eight seasons, and had never hit more than three in a season before this year.

Grichuk capped the scoring with a two-out homer off Tim Hill in the eighth, his team-leading 15th.

Right-hander Daniel Hudson (4-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Duffy allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He's winless in seven starts since beating the Los Angeles Angels on May 19.

Six of the 10 homers hit off Duffy this season have come in his last three starts.

The Royals have lost five of seven.

Sean Reid-Foley made his first start for the Blue Jays since April 1. The right-hander allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Kansas City's Martin Maldonado opened the scoring with a two-out homer off Reid-Foley in the fifth, his fourth. Maldonado went 3 for 4 with three extra-base hits.

David Phelps replaced Reid-Foley in the sixth after Nicky Lopez doubled and Alex Gordon followed with an RBI single.

Toronto tied it in the bottom half on Gurriel's first homer.

Kansas City loaded the bases against Joe Biagini in the seventh, but Hudson came on and got the Blue Jays out of the jam. First baseman Justin Smoak made a backhanded stop on Nicky Lopez's grounder, then won the race to the bag to end the inning.

Gordon hit a leadoff double against Hudson in the eighth, but Hudson struck out the next three batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: INF Adalberto Mondesi (strained right groin) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Saturday. Mondesi has been out since June 18.

Blue Jays: Smoak was activated off the injured list after missing 11 games because of a strained left quadriceps. OF Billy McKinney was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Homer Bailey (7-6, 4.61) makes his first career start against the Blue Jays. Toronto is the only major league team Bailey has yet to face.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (5-9, 3.04) pitched six shutout innings to beat Boston in his previous start, June 23 at Fenway Park.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports