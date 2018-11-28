Green's 7 3s lead Washington by Eastern Washington 83-59

Washington's Jaylen Nowell dunks the ball against Eastern Washington in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Seattle.

SEATTLE (AP) — Dominic Green hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points, David Crisp added 14 points and Washington cruised past Eastern Washington 83-59 on Tuesday night.

After taking two of three games during the Vancouver Shootout last week, the Huskies (5-2) opened a relatively quiet week with a romp against an in-state opponent. Washington made it look easy thanks largely to its 3-point shooting with Green leading the way.

The Huskies made 12 of 28 3-pointers. Green was 7 of 10 on 3s, finishing two off the school record of nine 3s set by Ryan Appleby in February 2008 against Oregon State. Green's previous high was six 3-pointers last season against Bethune-Cookman.

Jesse Hunt led Eastern Washington (1-4) with 15 points, but the Eagles simply did not have answers for Washington's hot shooting.

Washington came out of its three games in Vancouver, British Columbia last week in search for more consistent shooting and ultimately a third scorer to complement Jaylen Nowell and Noah Dickerson.

Green could end up being one of those scoring options if he becomes less streaky with his 3-point shot. Green has shown flashes through his career of being a premier shooter, but it's been spotty. At times he can't miss. Other times he can't hit anything.

Tuesday was one of those nights where Green couldn't really miss. He hit four 3-pointers in the first half and even his misses looked like they could have dropped.

Green hit his seventh 3 in transition with 11 minutes left. He had a good look from the corner moments later, but the potential eighth 3-pointer rimmed out. He never took another shot from deep, a couple of times making a pass rather than taking a contested shot.

Green checked out for good with just over six minutes remaining.

Washington led by as many as 18 in the first half and 27 late in the second.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Washington: The Eagles dropped to 0-3 this season against Power Five schools having previously lost to Syracuse and Oregon. The Eagles have one more game against a Pac-12 opponent when they travel to Stanford on Dec. 15.

Washington: The Huskies played the first half without Dickerson, their second-leading scorer, because he was not feeling well. He scored his first basket with 16:50 remaining on the low block and finished with seven points in 11 minutes. ... Green's previous career-high of 20 points came against Western Kentucky in November 2016. ... Nowell flirted with a triple-double, finishing with eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

UP NEXT

Eastern Washington: The Eagles will face Seattle on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies will host UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.